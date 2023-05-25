Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 4,013 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 2.7% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $44,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTB traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 471,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,575. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

