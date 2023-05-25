Giverny Capital Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 916.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,306 shares of company stock worth $50,526,351 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded up $15.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,674,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,631. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

