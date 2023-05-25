Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $477.56. 1,569,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

