Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.37

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.7498 dividend. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

