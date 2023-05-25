Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 398.0% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SOCL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 103,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,876. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

