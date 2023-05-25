Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EDOC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 23,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

