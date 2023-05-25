Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 20,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter.
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
