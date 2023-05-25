Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 20,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

