Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 544,816 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

