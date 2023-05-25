Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.17. 9,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

