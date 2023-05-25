Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.17. 9,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
