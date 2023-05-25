Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Up 5.9%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.37 and last traded at $180.28. 348,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 466,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Globant by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after acquiring an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Globant by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,534,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,697,000 after buying an additional 109,979 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Globant by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,435,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after buying an additional 67,157 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,917,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $222,362,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

