Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Up 5.9%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.37 and last traded at $180.28. 348,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 466,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.
Globant Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Globant
About Globant
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.