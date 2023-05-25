Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 204 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after buying an additional 323,335 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $8,513,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $7.42 on Thursday, hitting $148.47. 227,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $149.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

