Globeflex Capital L P Buys 900 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,595,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,388,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,221 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:A traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,092. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

