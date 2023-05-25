Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Civeo were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,526. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

