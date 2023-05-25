Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.95 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,140 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.14% of Magnite worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Magnite by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnite by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 426,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Magnite by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 239,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,271. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $750,948. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

