Globeflex Capital L P Has $547,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Gartner were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner Stock Performance

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,893 shares of company stock worth $3,891,448. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,020. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.