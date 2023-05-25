Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

GLPI stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,859. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

