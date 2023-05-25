Globeflex Capital L P Sells 12,879 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 54,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,358. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $743.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBA. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

