Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,559 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.29% of Independent Bank worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 853.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 123.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 4,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,416. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $353.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $271,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,691 shares of company stock valued at $77,621 over the last ninety days. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

