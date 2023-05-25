Globeflex Capital L P Sells 323 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $2,151,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Trading Up 2.3 %

ARCB stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,637. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

