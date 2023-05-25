Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.97. 1,849,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,793,826. The firm has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

