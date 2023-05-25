GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.58

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 114398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,018 shares of company stock worth $784,983 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

