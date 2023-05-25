GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $8.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 14,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.10.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.