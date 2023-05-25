Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Grainger Stock Performance

Grainger stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Grainger has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

