Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of GHL opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $269.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.21. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

