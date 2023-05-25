Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $618,250.87 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,434.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00329068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00571383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00422908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

