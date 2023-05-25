Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Insider Vassiliki Economides Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) insider Vassiliki Economides purchased 12,000 shares of Gritstone bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,710.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 3.1 %

GRTS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 175,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,943. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 820.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

