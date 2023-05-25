Gruss & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.6% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.11. 11,136,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,613,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

