GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $6.19. GSI Technology shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 1,857,557 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $139.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.