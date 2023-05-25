GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $6.19. GSI Technology shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 1,857,557 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $139.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
