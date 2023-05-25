Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 743.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GUKYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

