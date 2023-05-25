GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,120 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $43,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

PHR stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

