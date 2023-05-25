GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.27% of ICF International worth $42,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ICF International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $121.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.96 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.