GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICUI stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.50. 2,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,077. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $212.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

