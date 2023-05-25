GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $37.22 Million Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,929 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 4.27% of The Shyft Group worth $37,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.99. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

