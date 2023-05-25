GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $46.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.76% of Alamo Group worth $46,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.65. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

