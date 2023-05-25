GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.69% of Gentherm worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 527,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 891,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after buying an additional 177,363 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 49.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gentherm by 333.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.