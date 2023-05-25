GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 21,511 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Power Integrations worth $44,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,358. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

