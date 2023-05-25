GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,314,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.