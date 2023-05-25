Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,619. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

