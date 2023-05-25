Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $534,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

DIS traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,432,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

