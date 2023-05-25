Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $657.38. The stock had a trading volume of 182,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.24. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

