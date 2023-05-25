Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,405. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.