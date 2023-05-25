Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

