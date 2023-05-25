Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.25. 16,022,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,750,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

