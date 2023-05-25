Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 972,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

