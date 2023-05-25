Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 752.42%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,132,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,567,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.