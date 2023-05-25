Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Up 4%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRGLF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 712 ($8.86) to GBX 707 ($8.79) in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

