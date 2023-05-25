HC Wainwright Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Sell

HC Wainwright cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

