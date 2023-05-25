HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.78. 71,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

