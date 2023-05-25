Head to Head Review: Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) & EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and EngageSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EngageSmart $303.92 million 10.01 $20.59 million $0.13 140.40

EngageSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A EngageSmart 0 1 5 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thinspace Technology and EngageSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EngageSmart has a consensus target price of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.78%. Given EngageSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EngageSmart has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and EngageSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A EngageSmart 6.97% 3.23% 2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EngageSmart beats Thinspace Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

