HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,149 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.18% of HealthStream worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $730.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

